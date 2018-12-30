Share:

KARACHI - The Democrats panel completed a clean sweep in the elections of the Karachi Press Club held on Saturday.

According to results, Imtiaz Khan Faran of The Democrats has been elected President by bagging 671 votes followed by Ahmed Khan Malik of The Progressive panel.

The Democrats’ Saeed Sarbazi, Raja Kamran, Arman Sabir, Muhammad Hanif Akbar have been elected as Vice President, Treasurer, Secretary and Join Secretary. The members governing body included Abdul Waheed Rajpar, Abul Hassan, Atiqur Rehman, Khursheed Abbasi, Muhammad Ashraf Bhatti, Shahzia Hassan and Shoaib Ahmed Jatt. The voters turn remained over 75 percent.