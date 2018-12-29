Share:

MUZAFFARGARH-The deputy medical superintendent (DMS) allegedly tortured a Rescue 1122 official for not providing ambulance "without following the procedure."

According to the hospital source, DMS DHQ Hospital Dr Yusuaf Nasim Leghari beat up severely Rescue 1122 counter computer operator Mubashir over refusal to provide ambulance service for bringing an emergency patient from the house of Dr Tanveer of the hospital.

According to the official, he requested the DMS to follow the protocol and procedure, upon which the doctor became furious and slapped him. People around rescued the rescue official from the "wrath" of the doctor. Later, the doctor along with guards roughed up the rescue official and tortured him. Other rescue officials at the scene, however, remained spectators.

When Dr Yusuaf Nasim Leghari was approached to know about the incident, he claimed that he asked teh rescue official to provide service for an emergency patient but "he used delaying tactics, became rude and rushed to attack him." "Whatever i did was just retaliation in defence," he asserted. The incident caused unrest among the rescue officials who demanded action against the doctor "who attempted to assert his authority over the rescue officials."

One of the rescue officials, requesting not to be named, said that first the doctor misbehaved with the rescue official and when he (the affected official) requested to follow the rule and make a call to recue helpline 1122 for an ambulance, the doctor tortured him.

He expressed his dismay and astonishment over the rude behaviour of "an educated doctor" over was just reminded him of the law and rules.

On the other hand, PMA representative Dr Maqbool Alam attempted to condone the action of the DMS, questioning validity of the facts that led to the ugly incident.

Taking notice of the incident Muzaffargarh DC Ehtisham Anwar ordered a probe into the episode to ascertain facts. He set up a three members committee comprising District Health Authority CEO, the AC and District Emergency Officer Dr Irshadul Haq and directed to complete the probe three days.