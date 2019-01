Share:

The registration book of vehicles in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) would be soon replaced by smart card system being introduced by the provincial Excise Department.

This was informed during a meeting held under the chair of KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in Peshawar on Sunday.

The chief minister principally agreed to merge Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority in Excise Department to generate more revenue and enhance its performance.