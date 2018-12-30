Share:

LAHORE - Experts are seeing respite from the prevailing foggy conditions as a rain giving system is approaching the country during the coming week.

As per the experts, a shallow westerly wave is likely to enter western parts of the country on Monday evening/night that will grip upper parts on Tuesday. It will be followed by another westerly wave on Friday. Under the influence of these weather systems, rain with snowfall over the hills is expected at scattered places in Quetta, Zhob, Kohat, Malakand, Hazara divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Light rain is also expected at isolated places in Peshawar, Mardan, Bannu, DI Khan, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Rawalpindi divisions and Islamabad during Tuesday/Wednesday.

More rain with snowfall over the hills is expected at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir and at isolated places in Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Bannu, DI Khan, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Lahore divisions from Friday to Sunday. Dense foggy conditions are likely to subside during the period

Meanwhile, plains of the country including Lahore remained in the grip of severe cold wave and dense fog on Saturday, disturbing routine life by affecting all modes of transportations including road, rail and air.

The fog started falling in the evening and become so dense at mid night that visibility reduced to zero in open areas. Dense to moderate fog hampered vehicular movement on important intercity roads including Motorway and National Highway. Less visibility forced closure of portions of Motorway at around midnight, leaving motorists with no option except to use alternative routes including National Highway. The situation was the same at almost the entire National Highway. Less visibility caused the vehicles to move at a snail’s pace.

Dense fog affected normal flight operation at Allama Iqbal International Airport besides disturbing schedule of Pakistan Railways.

Almost all trains reached their respective destinations hours beyond the scheduled time.

Snowfall over the hills and winds helped maintaining the mercury to a low level, making weather chilly during the day and at nighttime.

Skardu remained coldest place in the country where mercury dropped 14 degree Celsius below freezing point. Minimum temperature in Astore was recorded -10C, Gupis -09C, Gilgit -07C, Kalam, Hunza and Bagrote -06C, Rawalakot and Dir -05C, Quetta, Risalpur and Kamra -03C, Dalbandin, Kalat, Lower Dir, Malamjabba, Kakul, Parachinar, Chillas, Mirkhani, Risalpur, Bunji, Muree and Garhiduppata -02C, Saidu Shairf, Peshawar, Islamabad and Narowal -01C. Minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 02C.

Excessive usage of heaters in the offices and at home led to low gas pressure in major cities including Lahore. In certain areas, women faced huge difficulties in cooking meals for their families.

According to the experts, continental air is likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next couple of days.

Local meteorological department has forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of the country including Lahore during the next couple of days.

Dense/shallow foggy conditions are likely to continue in plains of Punjab, upper Sindh and Peshawar division during morning/night hours. Frost is also expected in upper parts of the country during morning hours.