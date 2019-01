Share:

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry will arrive in Karachi on Monday under the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and will meet key political leadership of Sindh during his visit.

During his visit to Sindh he will take into confidence important political figures of Sindh on the prevailing political situation.

The minister will also inform them about the government's viewpoint on JIT report related to fake bank accounts. He will hold meetings with PTI, GDA and MQM leaders.

During his stay in Karachi Fawad Chaudhry will meet governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Ghaus Bakhsh Mehr, Amir Bakhsh Bhutto, Ayyaz Latif Palejo and other leaders.