ISLAMABAD - The Federal Investigation Agency on Saturday accepted its failure that it could not prove the allegations in Asghar Khan case, wherein it was alleged that military establishment doled out millions of rupees to buy loyalty of politicians and public figures to manipulate and manoeuvre 1990 general elections to block victory of Pakistan People’s Party.

The FIA, which has been active in money laundering case against PPP’s top tier and the case relating foreign accounts of Pakistanis, submitting its report before the Supreme Court recommended the closure of file regarding implementation of its 2012 judgment in decades-old matter.

In its detailed judgment of 2012, the top court had ordered the FIA to initiate proceedings against the politicians including deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who was allegedly facilitated by military establishment with Rs140 million to block PPP’s victory in the 1990 general elections.

The FIA in its report has stated that the Agency does not have such evidence on the basis of which the investigations could be proceeded. It further added that the accused politicians named in the case have also denied the allegations that they had received the money for rigging general elections.

It added that the gaps were reflected in the witnesses’ testimonies and statements do not match.

It is further stated that no proper record has been recovered of money being transferred from related accounts to the accounts of anyone involved adding that the matter is more than 25 years old.

The allegations in the matter have been accepted by Asad Durrani, who served as Director General (DG) Inter-Services Intelligence at relevant time; in his book namely Pakistan Adrift. Durrani is currently residing in United States.

In his book, Durrani has confessed that he was called by then Chief of Army Staff General (r) Mirza Aslam Beg for help after some businessmen, who suffered in PPP regime, had joined hands to raise money for Islami Jamhoori Ittehad (IJI).

He further wrote that he could have refused such a request. “But these were not the normal times, nor was I (Durrani) personally averse to seeing the PPP bite the dust,” he wrote.

He, however, denied the involvement of ISI in the ‘murky operation’. He maintained that he arranged the collection of money from one Younas Habib, the banker, and some Rs70 million were distributed.

The book’s Chapter 8 covers the commotions created by this saga.

On September 25, the Ministry of Defence had informed the top court that a Court of Inquiry had been convened to try military officers including ex-COAS General (retd) Beg.

A two-page compliance report submitted by MoD further stated that a lieutenant general had been appointed as president of Court of Inquiry.

It further stated that the other members of Court of Inquiry had also been appointed. The report further informed that the communication had been established with FIA.

The Court of Inquiry, according to the report, was convened in compliance with the top court’s August 15 of 2018 order regarding necessary steps for implementation of top court’s judgment in Asghar Khan Case.

In the same report, Pakistan Army had assured that it would provide assistance to FIA whenever it required.

In August this year, FIA had requested the MoD for latest information of five officers.

According to the FIA, Brig (r) Amanullah Khan was OC 304 Survey MI in 1990, Lt Col (r) Eqbal Saeed Khan was OC 408 Intel Battalian Rawalpindi in 1990, Lt Col (r) Ejaz was posted in Intel Set-up in 1990, Lt Col (r) Mir Akbar Ali Khan was at MI HQ Directorate at GHQ in 1990 and Lt Col (r) Salman Butt was posted in Intel Set-up in Rawalpindi/Lahore in 1990.

The report had stated, “request by FIA to provide current whereabouts/contact information of 5 Army Intelligence Officers is pending.”

In response, the FIA had stated, secretary MoD had asked the FIA to furnish Army Number & Arms of these officers as it was not possible for them to identify these officers without this information.

FIA had further stated that this information was not available with FIA either and it had requested the MoD again to identify officers on the basis of record and provide their current whereabouts.

FIA stated that Lt Col Eqbal Saeed, CO-408 Intel Rawalpindi, was responsible for distribution of funds in Punjab as per the 2nd supplementary statement of ex-DG ISI Asad Durrani. “He is presently settled in the US. Whereabouts requested from Secretary Defence and response awaited.”

FIA further stated that Lt Col Salman Butt was also responsible for distribution of funds in Punjab as per the statement of ex-DG ISI Durrani. FIA contacted Butt on his cell number because his address was not available. “When he was introduced that FIA wants to interview him, he hung up the phone by saying that ‘FIA is knocking at the wrong door’.”

According to the report of FIA, Lt Col Akbar Khan maintained record at Military Intelligence (MI) Headquarters as per findings. “Whereabouts requested from Secretary Defence and response awaited.”

Brig Amanullah Khan, 304 Survey Quetta, was responsible for distribution of funds in Balochistan. “Whereabouts requested from Secretary Defence and response awaited.”

“General Asad Durrani , DG MI/ISI admitted having disbursed the money but said that it was under instructions from President’s Election Cell (Mr. Ijlal Haider Zaidi & Roedad Khan) and that Army High Command (COAS) was on board,” FIA had stated in its report.

“In 3rd Statement, while responding to the hand-written disbursement notes (copies) provided by Brig. Hamid Saeed Akhtar (Co-202 Survey Karachi), he (Durrani) remarked that as DG ISI he must have transmitted them onwards to MI HQ, GHQ as Operation was being handled by MI, of which he was the head prior to elections.”