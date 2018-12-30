Share:

Rawalpindi - The police arrested 4 suspects in connection with killing of a cop on Saidpur Road during a shoot-out on December 1, official sources said on Saturday.

“As many as 4 suspects are now in custody of Banni police and are being grilled in connection to the murder of head constable Arif who was gunned down by 2 motorcyclists at a police picket at Kali Tanki on Saidpur Road,” the sources said. However, the police investigators are not sharing details about the suspects due to security reasons, they said.

The sources said that the suspects were traced through geo-fencing and later raids were conducted in various parts of the district to nab them.

They said that personnel of other intelligence agencies were also assisting Rawalpindi police to trace the other fleeing suspects for their involvement in attacking a police party on a picket.

Upon contacting, a senior police officer confirmed the arrest of 4 suspects. He said that the police were interrogating the suspects and would soon show their arrest.

Meanwhile, the police and personnel of other law enforcement agencies carried out a search operation in the areas of Girja Road and Dhoke Syedan, the limits of Police Station (PS) Saddar Bairooni.

Police held as many as 12 Afghan nationals residing in the areas illegally and also recovered a weapon. All the suspects were shifted to police station, sources said.

According to sources, the police, under the supervision of acting Station House Officer (SHO) PS Saddar Bairooni Chaudhry Younas, Detective Foot Constable (DFC) Hussnain and personnel of other LEAs conducted a search operation in Girja and Dhoke Syedan. During the search operation, police checked 283 houses and grilled more than 982 individuals including 85 Afghan nationals. Police held 12 Afghan nationals who were residing illegally in the area and had seized a 12-bore riffle from custody of a man, the sources said.

Those who were held during search operation were identified as Babar Hussain, Lal Gul, Yar Gul, Habib Khan, Abdul Samad, Nahim, Laeen Jan, Qarigar, Wali Khan, Habib, Zargul, Umerzai, Nawab and Sodagar.

Cases were registered against the accused while further investigation was on, sources said.

Reportedly, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Rawalpindi during an action arrested a resident Raja Riaz from Misrial, the precinct of PS Naseerabad and shifted him to unknown location for further investigation. However, SHO PS CTD Rawalpindi Malik Khan, when contacted, denied the custody of the citizen.