Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Sunday said that the present government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would fulfill all the promises made with the masses and would come up to their expectations.

The petroleum minister was talking to a delegation of elected representatives including Sheikh Rashid Shafiq, Chaudhry Javed, Sajid Kausar and Chaudhry Azeem, who called on him in Islamabad.

The minister said that the gas crisis including the issue of low gas pressure would be resolved soon as steps are being taken to mitigate the suffering of the consumers.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan assured that negligence would not be tolerated at any cost adding that strict action would be taken against those found guilty in performing their duties.