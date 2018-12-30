Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Unknown accused shot dead to a teenage girl at village Patoyoon, in the limit of Khaan police station on Saturday while accused fled away from the spot.

Police said that unknown assailants shot dead to Haneefa, 18, and fled away from the spot. On the information, Khaan police reached the spot and shifted the body to mortuary of civil hospital Mirpurkhas for post-mortem. Cause behind the murder could not be ascertained. However no any suspect was detained by the police till filing of the news.