SIALKOT-Sudden technical fault forced a gang of 15 rustlers to abandon a truck, carrying 29 cattle heads (14 buffaloes,15 cows) they had looted from local landlords. The police found the cattle-laden truck in outskirts of Daska city. Reportedly, a gang of as many as 15 unidentified armed dacoits looted as many as 29 cattle (including 15 cows and 14 buffaloes), worth Rs3.5 million, from the joint dera of three local landlords - Rasheed Ahmed, Sajjad Hussain and Zulfiqar Ali at gunpoint in village Mandraanwala, Daska tehsil here. The accused locked the landlords in a room and fled the scene after loading the cattle heads onto a truck (LXK-7258).