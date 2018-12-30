Share:

The Punjab government has announced different mega projects worth seven billion rupees for three districts of Bahawalpur Division including Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalnagar.

The projects were announced during a meeting held on Sunday under the chair of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Ahmed Khan Buzdar who is on three-day visit to Bahawalpur.

During the meeting, it was decided to provide additional funds of 69 million rupees for the extending project of water supply pipeline in Cholistan desert including water supply pipeline from Kudwala to Banna Post in Cholistan .

Punjab chief minister also approved an additional amount of one hundred and twenty million rupees for the establishment of Cadet College in Khanpur and two hundred and ten million rupees for the completion of a sewerage scheme in Chistian .

Sardar Usman Buzdar said that an additional ring road will soon be completed in Bahawalpur City and for this purpose ten million rupees will be released very soon.