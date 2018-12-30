Share:

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government is not considering to impose Governor rule in the province.

Talking to media in Sukkur, the Governor said that he is in touch with Prime Minister Imran Khan for resolving all issues in Sindh.

He said the Prime Minister has proposed project for turning sea water into portable water, but unfortunately Sindh government has not shown any interest in the project.

Replying to a question, Imran Ismail said that ongoing campaign against corruption will continue unabated and there is no room for any compromise on this important issue.