ISLAMABAD - Grass-root planning is required to overcome the daunting challenges of population and to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), speakers said on Saturday.

Political representatives agreed that population dynamics could be steered to propel national uplift with proactive policies including strong family planning programming.

This was unanimously agreed by elected representatives from all provinces and major political parties and religious scholars in a national dialogue on Pakistan’s population challenge hosted by the Population Council here.

“The population challenges can be effectively overcome if public and private sectors work together and streamline efforts to address issues posed by rapid population growth. Pakistan is a socially-diverse country and demands a regional approach to attain sustained population growth,” said Kanwal Shahzab, Parliamentary Secretary of Planning, Development and Reform during a consultative session organised by the Planning Commission of Pakistan in collaboration with the Population Council.

She said that grass-root planning and region-specific strategy was required to overcome the daunting population challenges.

“Pakistan loses 12,000 mothers in pregnancy-related causes annually while millions of couples cope with unwanted births each year in the country. At an annual growth rate of 2.4 percent, Pakistan has the slowest demographic transition in the region. This is a national emergency,” said Dr Zeba Sathar, Country Director of Population Council.

Citing current fertility trends, Dr Zeba Sathar said that the impact of rapid population growth was evident. “Pakistan has had to face a high cost of inaction on not keeping a check on its population growth. Over 16 million children are out of school today while majority of young people entering the workforce have no secondary education”, she said.

Pakistan’s current unmet need for family planning stands at 17 percent while contraceptive prevalence use has dropped to 34 percent and is the lowest in the region as compared to 77 percent in Iran, 68 percent in Sri Lanka and 62 percent in Bangladesh. If Pakistan was closer to fertility levels of the rest of the region, it could save thousands of mothers’ lives, and would have 40 million fewer Pakistanis living in poverty, she said.

Dr Abdul Ghaffar Khan, DG Population Welfare at Ministry of National Health Services and Regulations, presented Supreme Court of Pakistan’s Task Force recommendations on population. Highlighting key recommendations which include ensuring universal access to family planning and reproductive health services, contraceptive commodity security, curriculum and training and role of ulema, Dr Khan stressed the need for stronger legislation to accelerate fertility transition in the country.

Senator (R) Javed Jabbar, former information minister and an ardent supporter of the cause, moderated a discussion on potential role of the parliamentarians in investing in sustainable population growth.

Member Social Sector and Devolution at the Planning Commission, Dr Asma Hyder said that it was need of the hour that Pakistan recognises cross-sector linkages between population and development planning and incorporate population dynamics at the planning phase.

Restating Supreme Court’s recommendations to call for action on alarming population growth rate in Pakistan, he said the task of achieving the National Vision 2025 and the Sustainable Development Goals is possible only with a radical approach to ensuring voluntary family planning services in all public outlets and a strong policy position across all of Pakistan. He highlighted the important role of legislators in fulfilling the recommendations. Elected representatives engaged in a constructive dialogue and expressed the need for a collective responsibility to address the issue of population and its impacts on all aspects of life.

Members from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, GDA, MQM, ANP, BAP, JUI, BNP and PMAP represented their parties at the dialogue.

Legislators endorsed Supreme Court of Pakistan’s recommendations to address Pakistan’s population challenge. When state fails to manage population size, it affects provision of health, education and food security to its people.

Unemployed and unfed youth poses great challenge to country’s progress and security. Government must take radical steps to promote delivery, access and uptake of family planning services to manage Pakistan’s high population growth rate.

The dialogue was held with support from UNFPA and hosted members from the senate, national and provincial assemblies of Pakistan, including former speakers, advisers to the government and religious scholars. In their concluding remarks, UNFPA representative reaffirmed UNFPA’s role to work with the government of Pakistan to meet Pakistan’s commitment to human rights obligation.

