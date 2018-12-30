Share:

FAISALABAD: Farmers have been advised to prefer cultivation of Baharia sunflower crops instead of late sowing of wheat. Talking to APP here Saturday, spokesman of Agriculture Department said that cultivation of sunflower would commence from January 1st as it is best suitable time and the growers should complete it by mid of February to get bumper crop. He said that late sowing can not only damage quality of the grain but it also causes loss in production. Therefore, the farmers should avoid of late sowing of wheat and prefer to cultivate sunflower crops. He said that the growers of Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Khanewal, Multan, Vehari and Bahawal Nagar districts should start sunflower cultivation from 1st January and complete it by 31st January whereas most suitable time for sunflower cultivation in Muzaffar Garh, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Lodhran, Rajan Pur and Bhakkar is from 10th January to 10th February.

Similarly, the farmers of Faisalabad, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Jhang, Sahiwal, Okara, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Lahore, Mandi Bahauddin, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Narowal, Attock, Rawalpindi, Gujrat and Chakwal district should cultivate sunflower crops from January 25 to February 15, he added.

The spokesman further said that the growers should cultivate approved sunflower varieties like Hi-sun-33, Hi-sun-39, Agora-4, NK-278, FH-331, DK-4040, G-101 and 64-A-93 because these varieties are not only disease resistant but also give bumper yield.