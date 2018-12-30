Share:

KARACHI - President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday while stressing the importance of prevention in the healthcare system, said majority of the diseases and health issues could be prevented through adoption of a healthy lifestyle.

Addressing as chief guest at the 6th Convocation of Karachi Medical and Dental College (KMDC) here, the president advised the students to educate people on preventive measures against diseases.

He congratulated the graduates, faculty and administration of the college and said the convocation was an important milestone in the life of the graduates.

Advising the graduating doctors, he said, “Moving towards the professional life, you should realize that the people have a lot of expectations from you as doctors, who come to you in a state of grief. Therefore, you should treat your patients with compassion and it is a fact that treatment with compassionate feelings brings out the best results.”

He said since the medical profession was developing at a fast pace, so their quest for knowledge should continue in their professional life as well.

He also asked the graduates to focus on nutrition to reduce the incidents of stunting, encourage mothers to breast feed their children, and educate women on early recognition of breast cancer.

The president also committed to discuss and explore the possibilities of upgradation of KMDC to the status of university with the Karachi mayor. Speaking earlier, Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar praised the academic standards of KMDC and pledged his continuous support for future development plans of the college.

KMDC Principal Professor Dr Syed Mahmood Haider briefed the chief guest on the progress of the college and its future development plans.

The convocation was also attended by Metropolitan Commissioner, Dr Saifur Rehman and Karachi University Vice Chancellor Dr Ajmal Khan.

Aesthetic expression a value

addition for culture

President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday said the aesthetic expression was a value addition to a culture as it created awareness among the people on social-justice, harmony, quality of life, patriotism and other aspects of life.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of a painting exhibition here at Jamil Naqsh Museum titled “Fisher Woman of My Mohenjodaro,” the president said the South Asian history and the centuries-old traditions of Pakistan had grown out of the world’s oldest civilizations like Mehrgarh, Mohenjodaro and Harappa. He said the ancient archaeological sites were priceless treasures for the nation those must be preserved at any cost. The inspirational heritage must also be shared with the global art community, by portraying it through artistic ambassadors, like Jamil Naqsh, a prominent Pakistani painter, he added.

The president highlighted that masterpieces created by the contemporary painters, sculptors, writers, musicians, culinary experts and other artists were also appreciated globally, as those arts and crafts beautifully reflected the refined talents, scenic-landscapes and diversity of experiences offered by the land.

He underlined that despite the exposure to technological advancements, professional migrations and geo-political diversity, the Pakistani people remained connected to their strong roots in the fertile soil.

“Our distinct culture has been nurtured with strong relationships of humanitarian love, while our food and flavours also carry the aroma of generous hospitality,” he said.

The president also admired Jamil Naqsh, who had earned international fame along with the “Pride of Performance” award in 1989 and the “Sitara-e-Imtiaz” in 2009. His work depicted the different aspects of society, with deep insights to enrich the minds of his viewers, he added.

He called for need to take more opportunities to celebrate the accomplishments of national heroes, who were portraying a soft image of Pakistan, with their great successes in every arena, around the world.

The focus of the exhibition was to highlight the lifestyle and romantic charms of the Indus Valley Civilization, which continued to attract and amaze many great archaeologists and scholars of arts and cultures, from all over the world.

One prominent element in the creative legacy of Naqsh, is the female face and form. He has now redefined the classic bronze sculpture of the ‘Dancing Girl of Mohenjo-daro’ - portraying her as a ‘Fisherwoman’. His theory is; “This civilization flourished along the Indus River, back in the year 2500 BCE, so their primary occupation was fishing”.

This series of paintings also features other creatures and ancient composite artifacts of Mohenjo-daro, like the ‘Fish’ and the ‘Bull’, along with several ancient ‘Scripts’ found in this archeological site.