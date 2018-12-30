Share:

A helicopter crashed and caught fire on Sunday in the Eastern Siberian city of Ulan-Ude, the regional emergencies agency said.

"A helicopter has crashed in Ulan-Ude… At 10:38 a.m. the federal firefighting service in the Buryatia put out a burning helicopter," the statement read.

The emergencies authorities said that the cause of the incident was not known and was being investigated.

Two months ago Helicopter Robinson R44 with three people on board, headed from Zolotorechensk to the artel of Dzalay-Kaday in Siberia, disappeared with three people on board.