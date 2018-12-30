Share:

Islamabad - Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry congratulated Patron-in-Chief S M Munir, Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik and all members of United Business Group over a landslide victory by winning all seats of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry for the year 2019.

They hoped that the new leadership of FPCCI would work hard for resolving the key issues of business community of the country.

ICCI President Ahmed Hassan Moughal, Senior Vice President Rafat Farid and Vice President Iftikhar Anwar Sethi, in a felicitation message, said the 5th consecutive victory of UBG in FPCCI elections proved its candidates were delivering for the business community of Pakistan.

They also congratulated Engineer Daro Khan, the newly-elected President, Dr Ikhtiar Baig, senior vice president-elect and all vice presidents of FPCCI.

They thanked the UBG for nominating Ejaz Abbasi, former president ICCI, as vice president FPCCI from Islamabad and said that his unopposed election was a great honour for the chamber.

They congratulated Ejaz Abbasi and assured him of their full support.

Ahmed Hassan Moughal said that UBG introduced merit-based system and democratic culture in FPCCI elections which was laudable and hoped that UBG would continue to nominate competent business leaders to lead the apex trade body of the country and make it a strong body.

He was optimistic that under the leadership of Engineer Daro Khan, FPCCI would play effective role in promoting business interests of the country. He assured that ICCI would continue to support to the new leadership of FPCCI and UBG in their efforts aimed at resolving the key issues of business community and promoting private sector interests.

He also appreciated the services of Ghazanfar Bilour, outgoing president of FPCCI who had worked hard to serve the cause of the business community of Pakistan.

Zubair Ahmed Malik, Chairman, Founder Group, also congratulated UBG and its nominees for sweeping FPCCI elections and hoped that the new team would play key role in resolving major issues of private sector.

He said that ICCI had always supported UBG candidates due to good vision of S M Munir and Iftikhar Ali Malik for promoting democratic business politics and it would continue to support the Group in its initiatives for promoting the cause of business community in the country.

