SHIKARPUR - The 21st death anniversary of an iconic Sindhi and Urdu poet Shaikh Ayaz was marked by Sindhi Adabi Sangat Shikarpur chapter at Shaikh Ayaz Hall at Shikarpur Press Club, here the other day.

His poetry was translated into all the major languages of the world including English, Urdu, Sindh, French, Chinese, and Russian, his poetry has high aesthetic value.

He made two marriages and died on December 28, 1997 in Karachi, after suffering from cardiac-arrest and buried in Bhit Shah near Qarar pond.

Shiakh Ayaz’s poetry played a major role in the development of progressive thinking in the country, particularly in Sindh while he was the very imprint of Shah Latif’s mystic poetry.

The prominent Sindhi and Urdu poet late Shaikh Ayaz was born on March 2, 1923, in Shaikh Muhallah Shikarpur. He was a lawyer, but he also served as the Vice-Chancellor of Sindh University Jamshoro, Sindh. He was appointed by Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

Shaikh Ayaz introduced modern trends in Sindhi poetry and literature; he wrote more than 50 books of poetry, plays, biographies, articles and short-stories in both Sindhi and Urdu languages and the translation of Shah-Jo-Risalo in Urdu, that credit also goes towards him, the first poem he wrote was at the age of 14.

Besides, Shaikh Ayaz as a literary icon and role model of Sindhi society he was awarded “Sitara-i-Imtiaz” for his literary services while he always remembered as a revolutionary and romantic poet.

Shaikh Ayaz’s love for the people of Sindh and the language is clearly visible in his poetry and has inspired the Sindhi youth to propel for change.

Besides, Ayaz also put up with the troubles of jail during the regime of General Ayub Khan, whereas Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, was his fellow inmate.

However, he gave jobs to famous writers, columnist Abdul Qadir Junejo, first woman story writer Sumera Zareen and prominent singer Allan Fakir and others in Sindh University for their services.

The prominent writer and columnist, Nasim Bukhari have strongly lamented and criticised, the burial decision of Shaikh Ayaz, made by his relatives in Bhitt Shah and termed it a heavy loss of Shikarpur and said that Shaikh Ayaz in his autobiography wrote “his will” that he should be buried in Shikarpur’s “Alif Shah Shaheed graveyard” near the grave of his sister named “Mst Subhan” or the area of Clifton Karachi beside the edge of sea.

The famous personalities including Abdul Sattar Kaladi, Zubair Soomro, Iqbal Detho, Mumtaz Mangi, Adeel Mahar, Sajjad Mahar, Sultan Rind, Apa Safia Abbasi, Zia Shahid, Sodho James, Waheed Phulpoto, Hisamuddin Memon, Humari Chandio, Zahid Bhanbhro, and others asked for higher authorities to attribute prominent station road Shikarpur with his name because of he had lit the name of Shikarpur and played a major role in the development of progressive thinking in the country, especially in Sindh.

A resolution passed to paid homage to prominent poet Shaikh Ayaz.