KARACHI - Inspector General Police, Sindh Dr Kaleem Imam directed the police to initiate a drive to check pillion riders as mostly criminal activities were carried out by the pillion riders in recent past.

In this regard a letter issued to Zonal DIGs by Inspector General, Police (IGP), stated that in Karachi particularly and in Sindh generally the most common vehicle used to commit any crime and act of terrorism is bike having two riders in recent past a wave of terrorism and target killing has been observed while almost all Incidents bikes having two riders have committed these crimes.

“As per above referred letter the punitive measures were scheduled to start from 1” January, but above-mentioned scenario has compelled to start it earlier with special emphasis on Two suspicious riders on a bike” letter mentioned.

It further stated that, “I have been directed IGP to convey to all Range of Zonal DIGs to immediately start Campaign with swing against bikes having two rider (middle and young aged males) specially with dust surgical mask, helmets and sun caps from December 29 till January 15. Such riders must be physically searched thoroughly and then bikes be also searched properly for any hidden weapon & then checked for any of following violation”.

IGP in this letter further directed that in this regard snap checking be ensured at different timings (especially at night, rush hours) at different places, especially at black spots, entry, exit points of routes emerging from/to Notorious areas on daily basis and report regarding action taken be submitted on daily basis at 10pm on IGP email address.

The letter stated the action should be taken against bikes those having two riders, without registration plates, fake police number plates, police colour number plates and open transfer letters.