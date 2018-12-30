Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has expressed grave concern on sealing of the industrial units utilizing furnace oil without prior intimation and called of immediate restoration of their operations.

In a statement, the LCCI acting president Khawaja Shahzad Nasir and vice president Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has received complaints that industrial units are being sealed by the authorities without any prior notice for using furnace oil.

“Furnace oil is a costly source of energy and a major reason of high cost of doing business. If furnace oil is being used by the industrialists, it means that they have no other option to run their industries in the absence of gas”, they added.

The LCCI office-bearers said that businessmen should be treated as partners of the state as economy cannot grow without their vibrant role. They are contributing greatly to the economy of Pakistan and playing a key role in economy. They said that no country can even dream about GDP growth until and unless participation of the local investors in the economic activities. They said that unsympathetic action against industrial sector of the country would irk the foreign investors.

They said that industrial sector should be given some time to resolve their issues instead of sealing the industrial units forcefully. They said that such practice would give a big blow to the efforts of the government aimed at promotion of investment in the country.

“How one can even think to attract more foreign investors to the country when local investors are struggling”, they questioned and added that private sector of the country should be given breathing space.

The LCCI office-bearers urged the government to take notice of the situation and give industrial sector some time for compliance.