LAHORE - Jamaat-i-Islami Chief Senator Sirajul Haq has said that people are unable to see any change after the election rather their issues are increasing day by day.

Addressing the JI workers at Mansoora on Saturday, he said foremost responsibility of the Chief Justice was to ensure justice to masses. He said the CJ’s interest in the building of dams and his visits to hospitals were appreciable. However, he said, before the retirement, the top judge should take notice of the working of the courts where thousands of cases were lying pending for years. He said if the CJP and all other judges fixed a single day in a month to hear cases pertaining to a particular area in the area mosque, it would have appreciable results. Besides, he said, if the CJP took some concrete step to retrieve the national wealth from the plunderers, the nation would always remember him.

Siraj called for strict action against those who were hiding their wealth. He said all documentation regarding the wealth was incorrect and the volume of the hidden wealth was hundred times more than the total loan of the country. He also urged the Supreme Court to take action against the institutions who had been in collision with the corrupt people.

The JI chief said that the PTI government was continuation of the status quo that had been maintained by the PPP, the PML-N and the military dictators due to which, the people who had been expecting a change were disappointed.

He said that the party talking of the Madian state was keen to celebrate Basant which according to him was a Hindu festival.

The JI chief criticized the silence of the UN and other world institutions over the brutalities of Indian occupation forces in Held Kashmir. He said that for the last several months, Indian forces had killed from six to ten innocent Kashmiris every day and Indian designs behind this killing were no secret