RIO DE JANEIRO - Former AC Milan and Real Madrid playmaker Kaka has admitted that Brazil’s quarterfinal exit at the 2006 World Cup remains one of the most bitter memories of his career. Brazil entered the tournament as firm title favorites, owing largely to an attacking quartet of Kaka, Ronaldo, Ronaldinho and Adriano that was the envy of the football world. However, then-Brazil coach Carlos Alberto Parreira, who had guided Brazil to World Cup glory 12 years earlier, was unable to bring the best out of his high-profile squad amid reports that some players were more interested in experiencing Germany’s nightlife than playing football. “I think that the team could have done a little bit more,” Kaka told Brazil’s SporTV. “I think something was missing. Maybe we needed somebody to speak up.”–XINHUA