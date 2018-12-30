Share:

Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Spokesman has said that the WAPDA has achieved key successes in water and power sector during 2018.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the spokesman said that construction of Mohmand Dam will start in January and Diamer Bhasha Dam by mid of 2019.

He said that three important hydropower projects which were facing prolonged delay have been completed in 2018 which include Golen Gol hydropower project Chitral, Tarbela-IV extension project and Neelum Jhelum hydropower project.

He said that completion of the three key power projects has added 2,487-megawatt electricity to the national grid.

The capacity of hydropower generation has reached 9,389 megawatt from 6,902 megawatt in 2018 due to efforts of WAPDA witnessing 36 percent increase, the spokesman added.