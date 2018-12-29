Share:

LOS ANGELES-American reality TV star Kim Kardashian West said Thursday that she is very interested in the Chinese culture and hopes to explore the Chinese market in the near future.

In an interview with Xinhua, Kardashian said she was interested in the Chinese market, and hoped to have more collaboration with Chinese cosmetic retailers in the future.

Kardashian launched her new cosmetic pop-up recently in the South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, California.

Kardashian said she hopes to open a pop-up in China in the future. “China has the best make-up, and I would love to explore more of it,” she said.

Kardashian said she was fond of make-ups at a young age, and always dreamed of having her own cosmetic and perfume business and design.

Having been to China once years ago, Kardashian said she had great interest in the Chinese culture, and had asked her TV show to spend some time in China on next vacation.

Kardashian said she had opened an account in Weibo, China’s social media platform, to interact with Chinese audience. She also had an account on the “Little Red Book,” a Chinese shopping App for foreign products.

“It is exciting to have interactions with Chinese fans online,” she said.