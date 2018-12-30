Share:

LAHORE - A Supreme Court bench, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, Saturday constituted a committee to redress the grievances of the people affected by LDA City scam.

Hearing a suo moto case, the court learned from the LDA that the developers acquired C-category land 20000 kanals instead of required 41000 kanals and sold out 11000 files bypassing the limit of 7,000.

On the other, the developers took the stand that they were ready to acquire another 20,000 kanals of land and hand the same over to LDA within next three years.

The CJ however did not agree to this offer observing that way the matter will not be settled over the next many years and continue to linger on forever. He said it appears whoever conceived this project, deceived the file holders. It appears all are acting in league.

The CJ remarked confidence is a very precious thing but the LDA has lost it in the public eye in this project as the people are not able to sell out their land even to the LDA.

The chief justice observed that the matter will remain unsettled as long as developers continue to be a part of it. The CJ directed LDA to rescind agreements with the developers and recover money from them and lodge cases. The Court directed LDA to develop 20000 kanals of land instead of going in for further land. The Court directed LDA to provide land plots to those who got allotment letters and return money to the rest who do not have allotment letters.

The chief justice during the course of proceedings also inquired about the whereabouts of Nadeem Zia of Paragon Housing Scheme. A NAB investigator told the court that he was absconder and proceedings are on to call him back from abroad within next 15 days. The court ordered NAB to do the job at the earliest and trace out and bring Zia back and adjourned the case to next 10 days.