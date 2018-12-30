Share:

Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan has said that the present government would fulfill all the promises made with the masses and would come up to their expectations.

He was talking to delegation of elected representatives Sheikh Rashid Shafiq, Chaudhry Javed, Sajid Kausar and Chaudhry Azeem, who called on him in Islamabad.

The Minister said that the issue of low gas pressure would be resolved soon as steps are being taken to mitigate the suffering of the consumers.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that negligence would not be tolerated at any cost adding that strict action would be taken against those found guilty in performing their duties.