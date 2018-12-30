Share:

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif held detailed discussion with senior lawyer Khwaja Harris Ahmad on challenging an accountability court judgment against her father Nawaz Sharif. Sources said during the five-hour meeting different aspects of the judgment and appeal were discussed. They said appeal against the conviction is expected to be filed next week within the 10 days given by the trial court. The appeal will be filed in Islamabad High Court. According to media reports, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif also met his lawyers in jail in connection with filing of the appeal.