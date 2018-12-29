Share:

SANYA: Twenty-six-year-old Vanessa Ponce De Leon from Mexico was crowned Miss World after she won the final competition of this year’s beauty pageant of the same title Saturday night in the resort city of Sanya, Hainan Province. Miss Thailand Nicolene Pichapa Limsnukan finished as the runner-up, and Miss Uganda Quiin Abenakyo ranked the third. One hundred and eighteen contestants wore their countries’ traditional clothing and waved their national flags on the stage after the award ceremony.

Miss World 2018, the 68th edition of the international beauty pageant, was sponsored by the Sanya municipal government and the New Silk Road Group. This was the eighth time Sanya hosted the contest.