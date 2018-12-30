Share:

KARACHI - The Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) lawmaker Syed Abdul Rasheed said that they would not support any ‘unconstitutional’ act to topple the Pakistan People’s Party Sindh government.

Rasheed said that he was not invited in the joint opposition meeting, adding that toppling the government by forming a forward bloc was not morally and politically correct. He said his party demanded that the accountability should be held across the board but the authorities concerned are bound to ensure transparency in the process. “It seemed that political motives are being achieved under the garb of this accountability,” he added.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the largest opposition party in the provincial assembly, demanded of the Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali to step down as he was allegedly named as the suspect by the joint investigation team probing money laundering case against former President Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and other close aides. The PTI had claimed to form the government in Sindh soon by taking all other opposition parties into confidence. The Muttaahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and the Grand Democratic Alliance have also been in talks with the PTI to topple the PPP government.

On the other hand, the PPP rubbished the claims of forward bloc in Sindh Assembly as the CM Advisor on information Barrister Murtaza Wahab termed the same as ‘pipe dream’. He said that the party which is claiming to form the government in Sindh has just 31 members in the assembly, adding that the PTI should read the Constitution before thinking to impose governor rule.