Pakistan People’s Party on Sunday announced that Murad Ali Shah will continue to serve the province as its chief minister.

This was said by provincial minister Nasir Hussain Shah in a media talk after a meeting of the chief minister and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto.

While accusing PTI for "horse-trading", Hussain said a government which came into power through dishonest means cannot snatch the government from PPP.

He also said that placing Murad Ali Shah’s name on ECL is aimed at depriving the province of its CPEC share.

It is pertinent to mention that Murad was among over 150 people placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) in a probe into fake accounts cases being heard by the Supreme Court.