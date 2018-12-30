Share:

LAHORE - The Supreme Court will take up on Wednesday the case of the alleged fake degree of NAB Lahore Director General Salim Shehzad. The apex court has issued notices to the attorney general, NAB chairman and the prosecutor general. Meanwhile, the NAB said on Saturday that the HEC has declared Mr Salim Shehzad’s degree genuine.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for NAB said on Saturday that The Higher Education Commission has verified the degree of Lahore DG NAB Major (retired) Shahzad Saleem, A few weeks ago, the Supreme Court of Pakistan took Suo Moto action after some media reports put of question mark on the qualification of Lahore DG NAB.

“According to the HEC, the degree of Shahzad Saleem is 100 percent correct,” the NAB spokesman said. “Shahzad Saleem son of Zaheer Ahmad Saleem got the degree in MSc (Computer Science) in 2002.”

The Lahore NAB issued a letter to the HEC for verification of the degree on December 24, the spokesman added. The Grade-20 officer, Shahzad was awarded the degree by Al-Khair University Azad Jammu and Kashmir campus (session 2000 to 2002).

“As the matter is subjudice before the Honourable Supreme Court of Pakistan and the question of accreditation of the university, campus, degree, and awarding status may arise. Therefore, the NAB asked the higher education commission to verify the degree, another official said.