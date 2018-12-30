Share:

KARACHI: President Dr Arif Alvi has stressed the need to adopt modern technology in agriculture sector to increase per acre yield. Addressing an award ceremony of Rice Exporters Association in Karachi, he said that agricultural production could be improved through mechanized farming and better agriculture policy. The president suggested establishing ‘Seed Bank’ to provide quality seeds to the growers for better crop. He said shortage of agricultural water is the main problem which can be resolved by using effective water management. He appreciated the efforts of Rice Exporters Association for increasing the rice exports by using their own resources. Later, the president distributed awards among prominent rice exporters and companies.–NNI