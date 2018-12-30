Share:

HYDERABAD - A very high number of violations of traffic regulations were recorded on M-9 Motorway and parts of the National Highway in Sindh in the year 2018.

The National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) booked over 1.15 million vehicles this year and collected more than Rs 440 million in fines from the traffic rules offenders, according to the NHMP South Sector III spokesman Naeem Siddiqui.

He informed that a majority of the vehicles were issued the penalty tickets on the Karachi-Hyderabad

M9 motorway which was covered through beats 33 Jamshoro, 34 Nooriabad and 35 Karachi.

An overwhelming number of vehicles at 323,567 were fined for the lane violations while another

158,205 drivers were booked for not wearing the seat belts.

82,165 vehicles were issued the penalty tickets for improper loading of the goods, 65,569 for wrong overtake, 24,763 for over speeding, 16,680 for seating passengers in dangerous position and 7,096 for overloading goods, among others.

In addition 32,893 motorbike riders were also fined for riding on the motorway and the highway without wearing helmets.

Separately, a total of 64,951 Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) were also fined by the NHMP for the traffic violations. Those penalized included 10,366 vehicles for seating passengers in dangerous position, 5,780 for wrong overtaking, 10,873 for careless driving, 1,911 for sharp overtaking and 36,021 for several other violations.