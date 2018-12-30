Share:

ISLAMABAD - An oxygen gas cylinder exploded on Saturday in a factory operating in I-9/2 Industrial Area, claiming life of one worker and causing injuries to two others. According to police sources, the blast occurred during re-filling process from big to small cylinder at the factory, which supplies oxygen cylinders to hospitals. The deceased was identified as Arif, while injured Shamraiz and Ishtiaq were shifted to PIMS hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Amir Kiani on Saturday visited Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences and reviewed progress on various ongoing projects.

According to a PIMS spokesman, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was taking revolutionary steps to improve health facilities for the suffering humanity. He said that improved health sector was the government’s top priority and it would utilize all possible resources to extend maximum facilities to patients. The minister also directed the PIMS Executive Director to speed up work on the ongoing projects and complete establishment of incinerators to dispose of hospital waste in a secure manner.