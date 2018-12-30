Share:

Pakistan and Qatar have agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields, including trade, education, and transport.

This understanding was reached during multiple meetings of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi with Qatari leadership in Doha on Sunday.

In his meeting with Deputy Emir of Qatar Abdullah bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Foreign Minister said Qatar is an important country of the region and it has always supported Pakistan's stance over Afghan reconciliation process. They discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation in various fields, including trade and education.

The Qatari Deputy Emir appreciated Pakistan's efforts for peace and stability in the region. Shah Mehmood Qureshi also held a meeting with Qatari Prime Minister Shikeh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani.

The Qatari Prime Minister showed interest to enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields. Shah Mehmood Qureshi thanked the Qatari leadership for its offer to enhance bilateral cooperation and assured Pakistan's full cooperation in matters of mutual interest. He said bilateral relations between the two countries are getting stronger at a fast pace, which is a welcoming sign. He said Qatar is a trustworthy and friendly country of Pakistan. Besides discussing bilateral ties, they also exchanged views on important regional and international issues.

In his meeting with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Pakistan's trade with Qatar has witnessed an unprecedented rise last year. He said Pakistan will support Qatar at all levels in upcoming FIFA football world cup in 2022. He said Qatari foreign minister said more opportunities will be provided to Pakistani workers in Qatar.