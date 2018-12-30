Share:

ROME - Dominik Paris of Italy won a World Cup double at home after he narrowly beat Austrian Matthias Mayer to win the men’s Super-G at Bormio, Italy, on Saturday. Paris timed one minute and 29.95 seconds on the Stelvio piste, only 0.01 second faster than the second-placed Mayer. Norway’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde finished third with 0.46 seconds behind. The 29-year-old won the downhill on Friday to collect 11 World Cup wins in career. The victories help Paris vault to the fifth on the World Cup standings with 366 points, as Austria’s Marcel Hirscher still leads the table with 620 points.–XINHUA