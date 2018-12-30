Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan International Airlines Saturday terminated the services of three pilots and 50 cabin crew members for having fake degrees. The employees had been dismissed on the instructions of the SC in a fake degrees case, a PIA spokesman said in a statement.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar had taken notice of alleged appointment of pilots holding fake qualifications in January this year. A two-member bench headed by the CJP on Tuesday directed the Civil Aviation Authority to complete the verification of the degrees of pilots by December 28.

Meanwhile, CAA Director General Hassan Baig also issued directives to suspend the licences of fake degree-holder pilots and cabin crews in light of the SC's direction. He also issued directives to suspend the licences of all those pilots and cabin crews who had not yet submitted their degrees and certificates for verification. Their licences would remain suspended till they submit their referred documents.

The CAA DG also ordered to extend the defect liability period of all the contractors of Islamabad International Airport for six months owing to their non-satisfactory performance.

Earlier, he had directed to extend the defect liability period of the contractor of boarding bridges of Islamabad Airport M/s Adelte for one year because of their disappointing performance.