Lahore - The PTI-led federal government looks gearing towards effecting a regime change in Sindh, after a damning JIT report in fake accounts case has made things worse for the Pakistan Peoples Party leadership.

Governor Imran Ismail has rejected reports about the possibility of imposition of governor's rule saying he was not in knowledge of any such thing, but Special Assistant to Prime Minister Iftikhar Durrani says a change of leadership in Sindh ‘is inevitable’.

In fact the efforts for paving the way for a change in Sindh are already afoot and some Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders say they are planning ‘no-confidence’ move to dethrone PPP’s Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

According to a private television channel, Prime Minister Imran Khan has given Fawad Chaudhry a ‘special task’ regarding the future political setup in Sindh.

Confirming the news, a spokesman for PTI Sindh chapter said that Fawad would meet with Sindh political players on Sunday [today].

He also said the PM himself would soon visit Karachi to hold meeting with different political leaders. The spokesman said that Prime Minister Khan Saturday held a telephonic conversation with GDA leader Ali Gohar Mehr and was asked by him for the visit, which the premier accepted.

Interestingly, PTI’s Firdous Shamim Naqvi, who is the Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Saturday presided over a consultative meeting with the leaders of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) in Karachi to trigger a ‘no-confidence’ vote against CM Murad.

Reportedly, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) did not join the meeting. The MQM remains an important player and effecting an in-house change in Sindh would almost be impossible without securing their support.

The party might be ready to lend its support if given certain guarantees – especially regarding the powers of local government setup in Karachi and Hyderabad.

Interestingly, PTI MPA Haleem Adil Sheikh, who has been elected from PS-99 (Karachi East-I), has claimed that following the ‘possible’ arrest of PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, the party could split into many factions. He also claimed that PPP’s 20 MPAs were in contact with him for their possible ‘shift to PTI’.

Both securing MQM’s backing and creation of a forward bloc in the PPP might be on Fawad Chaudhry’s agenda, about whom it was said that he’s coming to Karachi to take into confidence top political leaders of the province regarding the JIT report.

The report submitted in the Supreme Court in fake accounts case on December 24 declared the Zardari, Omni and Bahria groups to be involved in money laundering at a huge scale through fake accounts.

Hours after the report was submitted in the apex court, Fawad Chaudhry addressed a presser and claimed that Sindh’s Public Sector Development Program’s (PSDP) suffered due to corruption in the province.

PTI MPAs from Sindh Assembly Khurram Sherzaman and Haleem Adil Sheikh not only demanded resignation from Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah but also claimed that the PTI can topple the PPP government in Sindh.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Iftikhar Durrani told the media yesterday that a change of leadership in Sindh was inevitable.

To a question about Governor's Rule in Sindh, he said PPP should itself think as how they were to run the government when their top leadership and their chief minister have been named by a joint investigation team in a mega corruption case.

Durrani said the JIT report included evidence with regard to Sindh chief minister facilitating Omni Group. He alleged Murad Ali Shah of facilitating Zardari Group in his capacity as the chief minister.

The PM's aide said that everyone will have to accept Supreme Court's verdict with regard to the JIT probing the mega money laundering case.

Meanwhile, the Grand Democratic Alliance has called a meeting in Karachi on January 8 to discuss the political situation arising out of the JIT report.

GDA General Secretary Ayaz Latif Palijo informed here on Saturday that the meeting would be held under chair of GDA President Pir Pagara Sibghatullah Shah Rashdi, who also heads Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F).

"The meeting will discuss the changing political situation in Sindh," he said, adding that the time was coming for the GDA to play a decisive political role in the province. The time has come to protect Sindh's natural resources and agriculture and to improve the governance," he said.