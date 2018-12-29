Share:

AHMEDPUR EAST-A poetry symposium along with a spiritual conference was held on the premises of Ubqari Havelli on Ahmedpur-Bhawalpur Road under the chairmanship of renowned author, scholar, spiritual leader and founder of Ubqari Foundation Hakeem Tariq Mehmood Chughtai.

Senior journalist Ehsan Ahmed Sehar and literary figure Saqib Qureshi were the chief guests on the occasion.

People from different areas of the country including several Pakistanis residing in United States also attended the symposium and the conference.

On the occasion, Hakeem Tariq Mehmood Chughtai highlighted different aspects of Seerat-e-Nabwai (SAWW). Local poets Nadeem Shah, Yousuf Abid, Ghulam Farid Jani, Mukhtiar Masat, Shahid Alam Shahid and Jahangir Mukhlis presented na’ats and paid rich tributes to the Last Prophet Muhammad (SAWW). Later, host Hakeem Tariq Mehmood Chughtai hosted a dinner in the honour of all the participants.

PTI workers demand

district status for A’pur

Activists of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and other political parties Saturday staged a protest demonstration at Chowk Munir Shaheed on the eve of Punjab cabinet meeting in Bahawalpur.

PTI City President Sajid Siraj Jalwana, Tehsil General Secretary Abdul Basit Shikrani, PML-Q leader Muslim Qureshi, journalist Imran Moied Parwaz and others in their speeches demanded of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to upgrade the status of Ahmedpur East to district.

They said that Ahmedpur East was one of the biggest sub-divisions of the Punjab with its revenue and population, but it was neglected by all previous regimes.

They urged Punjab chief minister to accept the longstanding demand of the inhabitants of the historical sub-division Ahmedpur East which was used as the seat of Abbasi rulers of former Bahawalpur State in Indo-Pak subcontinent.