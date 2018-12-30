Share:

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Four people were arrested in Rotterdam on Saturday under suspicion of planning a terrorist attack, NL Times reported.

According to the local authorities, as quoted by the online news platform NL Times, the police have collected evidence at the scene where the arrests were made. The police have not yet revealed the details of the planned attack. The arrest was conducted by the joined group of Rotterdam police officers and specialist arrest teams. The prosecutor’s office is currently investigating the incident.

Earlier this week, Dutch police arrested seven people aged from 21 to 34, who were seeking to acquire guns, grenades and bombs to organize a multiple-site terrorist attack at a major public event in the country.