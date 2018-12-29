Share:

KAMALIA-Toba DPO Sadiq Ali Dogar visited the Kamalia City police station, Saddr police station and Chauki Jakkhar police station the other day. During the visit, he inspected the official documentation and the professional readiness of the police force on duty. Talking to the media on the occasion, the DPO stated that the police were committed to the duty of eradicating crime from the society. He said that the media was an observant eye of the society, adding “It should highlight whatever it sees in the society.”

He said that the police would go to every extent in pursuit of the criminals and bring them to the court of law. He added that in lieu of the PM’s Clean and Green Pakistan Programme, trees were being planted in every police station so that the people visiting the police station might have a clean environment. He told that anti-drug trafficking efforts had been heightened and soon the district would be made clean of crime.