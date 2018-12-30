Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party on Saturday demanded placement of nine Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf federal and provincial ministers, including Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Exit Control List, as all of them were facing corruption references or investigations against them for their alleged involvement in corruption.

In a letter addressed to State Minister for Interior Shahryar Afridi, PPP Secretary General Farhatullah Babar raised the point that if names have to be placed on ECL on the basis of JIT reports and mere initiation of some investigation against people it should be applied uniformly and without discrimination.

Besides PM Imran Khan Niazi the list contains names of Federal Ministers Pervez Khattak, Fehmida Mirza, Maqbool Siddiqui and Zubaida Jalal, Chief Minister KP Mehmood Khan, Atif Khan Senior Minister KP, Aleem Khan Senior Minister Punjab and Jehangir Khan Tareen PTI leader.

The letter reads: “The Information Minister announced on Dec 27 placing the names of PPP leaders including ex-President Asif Ali Zardari, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, MNA Faryal Talpur and CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah on the Exit Control List. The cabinet had decided to place all the 172 persons named in a JIT report on the ECL, the announcement said.

“Significantly, the ECL decision by the cabinet was made within hours of the meeting of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the PPP in Nauderao, Sindh, on the eve of 11th martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

The CEC denounced political vendetta in the garb of accountability, demanded uniform accountability of all paid out of national exchequer and also took some important decisions to respond to current political challenges.

“Placing PPP leaders on the ECL immediately after the CEC meeting makes clear the political motivation behind the decision. The fact that many names in the list of 172 persons didn't even contain full details also shows the hurried, kneejerk reaction to the PPP CEC meeting.

“A new element in the ECL policy also seems to have been introduced. Under it people may be placed on ECL merely on the basis of a one-sided prosecution narrative without even a formal reference, court case and without taking into account defence plea.

“The PPP therefore expects and demands that the names of PTI leaders forwarded are also placed in the ECL,” the letter concluded.