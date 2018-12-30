Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar has said it was a good opportunity for PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari to answer the questions arising out of joint investigation team's (JIT) report regarding the 90 billion dollars money laundering.

Out of the 90 billion dollars, some 54 billion dollars were reported as bank default money, he stated while talking to a news channel.

Former president and leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) with his sister Faryal Talpur should answer the questions of JIT's report, regarding the 90 billion dollars money laundering, he added.

Zardari should clear the image of his party, which had also played its part for promotion of democracy in the country, he said. Zardari and Faryal Talpur did not disclose their full assets, he said, adding that concerned quarters had unearthed the hidden properties of both the PPP leaders here and abroad.

Those involved in illegal money transactions or money transfer would face music according to the country’s law, Shahzad Akbar stated.

The report, he said, also pinpointed the name of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in "Park Lane Company", where the PPP leader had been its director in 2008.

To a question about hidden money abroad, he said, some 1100 billion dollars had been unearthed lying in different accounts in 26 countries.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was holding discussion with foreign countries, so that the hidden accounts or money of Pakistani people could be brought back, he said.

To a question, he said former finance minister Ishaq Dar had deliberately delayed the process of signing an agreement with the Swiss banks.

The JIT had compiled bold reports regarding money laundering and having alleged involvement of Zardari and Faryal Talpur. Many people involved in money laundering, or funds transfer through illegal means had been arrested, he revealed.

The Special Assistant to the PM further stated that action would be taken against those elements after finding concrete evidence of money laundering. The political image of Zardari was harming the party, he said, adding that the former president should avail the opportunity and answer all the relevant questions regarding massive money laundering done during the last PPP regime.

The Supreme Court had taken suo motu notice and Zardari should clear his position before the JIT on December 31 (Monday). In reply to a question, he said there was need to activate the financial monitoring unit.

The cabinet members, he said, had taken the decision and put the names of some 172 people, including Zardari, in the Exit Control List (ECL), besides chief minister Sindh, regarding money laundering.

Appreciating the policy of PTI government, for having zero tolerance on corruption, he said all possible measures had been taken to achieve these objectives.