Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Zaidi has claimed that the MPAs belonging to ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Sindh, are making contacts to join the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Speaking to reporters in Karachi on Sunday, the minister said the PPP MPAs are contacting us [PTI] and organisers of their rallies are pleading us to get rid of them.

He said ruling party in Sindh had destroyed health, education and other departments, now is the time to take steps to change this system of corruption.

The minister said the cases against PPP leader Asif Zardari were not framed by PTI but PML(N) government.

“PPP demanded resignation from then prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, after he was named in Panama JIT, now Sindh’s CM has been named in JIT, why he is not resigning? he asked.

“We will protest, if CM Sindh was not removed,” warned Ali Zaidi andsaid PPP can change its chief minister in Sindh, we do not have any issue.

Zaidi said the PTI government was committed to eradicate the ‘system of corruption and oppression’, adding that the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan will ensure that no misdeed is being hidden from the public.

The statement comes days after the PTI government in Islamabad placed the names of 172 persons accused of being involved in a massive fake accounts case on the ECL including PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari among other party stalwarts such as Member of Sindh Assembly Faryal Talpur, and Sindh CM Shah.

Earlier in the day, PM’s Special Aide on Overseas Pakistani, Zulfi Bukhari also demanded of the Sindh’s Chief Executive Syed Murad Ali Shah, to step down from his office, as he has been named in JIT probing fake bank accounts case.