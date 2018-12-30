Share:

Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Information and Archives, Law, and Anti-Corruption Establishment Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Sunday reiterated Pakistan Peoples Party’s demand to place of Prime Minister Imran Khan on Exit Control List (ECL).

“If the names of the Jiyalas have been put on ECL merely on the basis of an initial inquiry report, then following the same pattern the name of the Prime Minister should also be placed on ECL, otherwise no, he said while talking to media persons.

The PPP leader said this after giving away the trophies and cash prizes to the winners of the cycling race organized by Sindh Cycling Association at Gabol Park, Lyari.

The adviser said that the history is of full of same vindictive tactics which are being used by the existing Federal Government. He said that gossips of forward blocks are being chattered throughout the last decade. These are mere rumors, time has proved that no elected member ever opted to leave the PPP, he added.

The adviser mentioned that the federal government was successful in keeping its feet only with the support of mere four seats. He again vowed that the PPP will continue to rule the Sindh province, as the Sindh government is keeping its promises.

The adviser on the occasion conveyed his message to the PTI members that they should go through the constitution of Pakistan thoroughly. He said that the PTI is the second name of obliteration and its members adore destruction. The PTI in its just five months' rule brought with it the Tsunami of inflation and devastation and nothing more, he added.