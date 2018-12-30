Share:

Karachi - President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday to visited the resident of Muttahida Qaumi Movement former lawmaker Syed Ali Raza Abidi to condole his death.

In a meeting with Abidi’s family members, the President prayed Almighty Allah to grant him the highest place in Jannat-ul-Firdaus and give patience to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.

On the occasion, Dr Alvi said that the law enforcement agencies have been directed to expedite the interrogation to arrest the culprits and bring them under the law. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad had also visited Abidi’s residence on Friday and assured the family members that the culprits would be arrested soon. The law enforcement agencies also claimed to have got a major breakthrough in the case.