Share:

KARACHI - Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Saturday expressing concern over the SITE Association shutdown over gas stoppage has said rulers after coming in power are neglecting the key issues of port city.

He said that different political parties promised to the resolve the issue but has failed to address a single problem of citizen. The shutdown of the SITE Association will increase the unemployment whereas the citizens were already facing inflation.

Kamal in as statement further criticising the federal and provincial government said that before election promises were made with people of Karachi that issues would be resolved on priority but nothing positive is witnessed so far. City facing unemployment and an increase in crime rates he said adding that rulers should take immediate notice of these issues.

“PTI government is narrating the stories of economical crisis but has failed to present its policy to tackle with current situation,” said Kamal.

PSP leader further said the National Accountability institutions were active against the corrupt mafias but this action could not define the policy of progress.

The rulers should also publicize the policy to come out from economical crisis. Kamal demanded the PTI government to resolve the issue of Sui-gas shortage in Karachi on immediate basis.