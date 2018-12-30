Share:

LAHORE - The Supreme Court Saturday took suo notice of matter relating to the jurisdiction of the local government and the Lahore Development Authority (LDA).

Lord Mayor Mubashir Javed had urged the court in writing for taking note of the powers of corporation and that of the LDA which have already been determined by the court through a decision. He said LDA does not have powers to exercise on catering to the fundamental needs of the citizens as such Wasa and other jobs in the nature of cleanliness of the city are outside jurisdiction of authority and fall within ambit of powers of the corporation. He said the corporation has been deprived of its authorities whereof 313 LG representatives have become powerless. Moreover he said, the LG funds have also been stalled over the last eight months while the Corporation had come under additional financial burden by repeated transfers of the zonal staff.

Also ,the Supreme Court Bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar sought production of proposed plan of the Punjab government for carrying out liver and kidney transplant of the children. The court also required the Punjab government to inform it about the date as to when the first liver transplant at Pakistan Kidney Liver Institute (PKLI) will take place and directed the Punjab Health Minister and other officials concerned to appear on the next date of hearing of the case.

Hearing a suo moto case, the Chief Justice remarked it was pity that focus was kept on building Metro Orange Line Train while no attention was paid on saving lives of the poor children. He said the Orange Line too is being completed through intervention of the court. The CJ remarked that the Chief Minister Punjab will be called in this case if need arose.

Dr Jawad Sajid, Member PKLI appearing before the court said, the Institute is quite ready to carry out first liver transplant of the adult patient however, experienced team of surgeon is yet not available to perform liver transplant of the children although the Institute has been equipped with every necessary facility in this regard.

Child specialist Dr Huma Cheema told the court that as many as 28 children are battling for life on account of liver disease for which they need transplantation. She also apprised the court about the hurdles in the way of Transplant Centre.

The Chief Justice remarked that it was regrettable the country could not have a single hospital for liver treatment of children after 70 years of independence. What for the government if it does not have to provide for the children, the CJ posed adding, billions of rupees have been spent on KPLI but not a single operation could be performed there. He said the younger depend on their elders for help and we cannot turn our eyes to this aspect. He said planning is missing about running the Institute, and added, the court will call the Chief Minister for appearance on the next date if need arose. The Chief Minister is gentle man who needs guidance, he added.

Also, the Supreme Court on Saturday took notice of the government’s failure to fill vacant posts of judges in the Islamabad High Court. “Does the government want to cripple the judiciary?” the court said, reprimanding the additional attorney general who presented the government’s point of view.

Only four judges are working in the IHC at present. The AAG told the apex court that a committee had been constituted to take steps to raise the IHC strength. However, when the draft bill was going to be presented, the opposition resisted the move. A proposal was also under consideration to raise the judges’ strength through an ordinance. But, since the house is in session the same cannot be promulgated.

The AAG assured the court that the vacant posts of judges would be filled at the earliest possible.