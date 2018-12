Share:

MULTAN: Another patient of seasonal Influenza (H1N1) has surfaced who has been shifted to Nishtar Hospital Multan in critical condition. One Idrees, 68, resident of Darya Khan, Bhakkar, has been infected with seasonal influenza H1N1 who has been brought Nishtar Hospital from a private hospital. The patient has been shifted to ICU and has been kept under strict monitoring. The blood samples of the patient have been sent to laboratory for relevant tests.