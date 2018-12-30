Share:

BRUSSELS - American Mikaela Shiffrin set a World Cup record after she won the 15th title in a calendar year in a women’s slalom at Semmering, Austria, on Saturday. The 23-year-old clocked 1 minute 42.99 seconds to beat Slovakia’s Petra Vohova, who delayed Shiffrin’s record breaking with a giant slalom victory on the same piste on Friday. The American has 36 women’s slalom victories to overtake Austrian Marlies Raich, who retired on 2014, as the female skier with the most World Cup wins. Shiffrin now leads the World Cup rankings by 1034 points. In the morning, Shiffrin completed the run in 49.64sec, already 0.48sec ahead of Slovak Petra Vlhova, the winner of Friday’s giant slalom, who started her run badly. Swedish Olympic champion Frida Hansdotter was third at 0.53sec.–XINHUA